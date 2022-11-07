University of Kentucky Student Arrested After Calling Black Students Racial Slurs

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Sophia Rosing, 22, was arrested after a video went viral of her physically and verbally assaulting two black students while drunk at a University of Kentucky dorm.

The police arrested her at 4 a.m. at the campus dorm where the black student was working an overnight shift at Boyd Hall. Rosing was charged with intoxication in a public place, third-degree assault on a police officer, fourth-degree assault, second-degree disorderly conduct, and being on a $10,000 bond.

In the video, the victim continuously asked Rosing to stop while she continue to shout racial slurs and tried to hit her.

“I do not get paid enough for this,” the victim said in the video. The victim did speak out on her TikTok detailing what happened.

A university spokesperson confirmed that Rosing was the student who was arrested and the university president released an email to students speaking on the situation.

In his email he said the student employee victim “acted with professionalism, restraint and discretion.” It went on to say the school’s Office of Student Conduct is reviewing the assault and that its Student Success teams “are reaching out to the student victims who were subject to this behavior to offer support.”

“To be clear: we condemn this behavior and will not tolerate it under any circumstance,” Eli Capilouto, the university’s president said in the email. “The safety and well-being of our community has been — and will continue to be — our top priority.”

Though they didn’t speak about the actions the university will take, they said that officials “will be communicating with students and faculty tonight about the range of resources we provide and will be providing.”

