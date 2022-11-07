“Black Adam” Leads Box Office For 3rd Weekend

“Three for Three.”
“Black Adam” is once again at the top of the box office charts. This is the third weekend in a row the Dwayne Johnson superhero flick has topped North American ticket sales. The film brought in 18-point-five-million dollars, bringing its domestic total to over 137-million. In second place was anime film “One Piece Film Red” with nearly nine-point-five-million in sales, with Julia Roberts and George Clooney rom-com “Ticket to Paradise” finishing in third with eight-point-five-million. Rounding out the top five were the scary pair of “Smile” and “Prey for the Devil,” respectively. It’s a quiet period before Marvel’s highly-anticipated “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” premiers November 11th.
More on this story here: https://www.boxofficemojo.com/article/ed426836996/?ref_=bo_at_a