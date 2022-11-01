WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

Coco Jones is confident in who she is as an artist. Three words to describe her vocal ability: soulful, sensual, and organic. Def Jam hosted a private listening session at Studio Execs, in Atlanta, where the select media were able to hear a handful of upcoming tracks from the entertainer’s forthcoming EP What Did I Tell You. Whoever said R&B is dead, hasn’t heard her latest single ICU off the highly anticipated November release.

We spoke to Jones, who graced our September Fashion Issue, about what it means to have an authentic voice in the music industry today.

“In this industry and in this day, a lot of artists have similar sounds and for me I want my sound to be my own and original. I never want people to hear my music and say it sounds like anyone else. I believe that can cause a major disconnect between an artist and their audience.”

The South Carolina native got her start in 2012 on Disney. In 2022 she joined the cast of Peacock’s hit series Belair, a modern-day remake of the classic hit series, The Fresh Prince of Belair. Her portrayal of a modern Hillary Banks was praised. While she loves being an actress, her first love is music.

“My first love has always been music as I have been singing since childhood and while I love acting, getting in the booth to lay down a track is something that I truly love.”

Her EP, which is filled with tunes that you can groove to and fall in love to, brings that nostalgic R&B vibe back to music. It’s sure to tap all your emotions and leave you wanting more. Be sure to check out What Did I Tell You, dropping soon on all streaming services.

RELATED STORIES:

Coco Jones Gets Transparent About Her Love Life In Latest Single ‘ICU’

The Evolution Of Coco Jones: The New It Girl

Coco Jones Is Bringing Back R&B With Her Upcoming EP was originally published on hellobeautiful.com