WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

Alyssa Scott is pregnant with her third child, and she has thanked her fans for being so supportive after making the announcement Wednesday in an Instagram post featuring a baby-bump photo while holding her 4-year-old daughter Zeela. The post was captioned, “With you by my side…”

Later, she posted to Instagram again with a photo array and a grateful message for fans who showed her love and support.

“Thank you for all the LOVE,” the caption read.

As previously reported, in June 2021, Scott gave birth to Zen, whose father is actor, comedian and father of many seeds Nick Cannon. Sadly, Zen passed away in December of last year after battling brain cancer.

Alyssa Scott didn’t include any more details on either post, so it isn’t clear how far along she is or who the father is. But Entertainment Weekly reported that it had confirmed Scott has another Cannon in the oven.

For those who have completely lost track of how many children Cannon has fathered (because some of us are truly lost at this point) here’s a breakdown by EW:

Cannon is also dad to twins Monroe and Moroccan with ex-wife Mariah Carey, Golden Sagon, Powerful Queen and Rise Messiah with Brittany Bell, twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir with Abby De La Rosa, who is currently pregnant, son Legendary Love with Bre Tiesi and daughter Onyx with LaNisha Cole.

Still, congratulations to Scott and her new bundle of joy to be. Motherhood looks good on her.

The post Alyssa Scott Pregnant With 3rd Child Nearly A Year After Death Of Her & Nick Cannon’s Son Zen appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.

Alyssa Scott Pregnant With 3rd Child Nearly A Year After Death Of Her & Nick Cannon’s Son Zen was originally published on hiphopwired.com