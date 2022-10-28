Ashanti Addresses Dating Rumors With Irv Gotti, Says She Was Never His Girlfriend

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

Ashanti has finally broken her silence about her complicated relationship with former Murder Inc. CEO Irv Gotti.

The 42-year-old R&B star sat down with Angie Martinez for a candid chat about her career and why things eventually turned sour with her former label boss. Ashanti said that after her music career took off she began to realize how “manipulative” Irv could be. The New York native eventually took control over her own career, but Irv didn’t take kindly to her independence.

“I feel like sometimes when a man feels like he’s losing control, and he can’t manipulate and he can’t dictate and tell you what to do what your finances….that gets to a man’s ego,” the “Baby” hitmaker explained. “So, then he turns to bashing and he turns to intimidation and he tries to make you look bad to boost his own ego. It’s just really sad to watch that. ”

Ashanti clears up dating rumors

When asked if she was ever in a relationship with Irv, initially, Ashanti seemed to dance around the question.

“Irv definitely has his side and his version,” the superstar said, before taking a deep breath to gather her thoughts.

“I think that sometimes when you may think that it’s something and the other person knows that it’s not, then you manifest it into something big, and when the other person fully realizes that it’s not that, it turns them into a completely different person.”

The R&B singer accused the Grammy-award-winning producer of lying about “a lot of things” that happened in their personal and professional relationship together.

“Pillow Talk is a dangerous thing. You know what I’m saying? There are so many things that I know, but I don’t have the desire to expose certain things… I’m happy. I’m in a different space… I feel like I operate at a very different vibration than him. I don’t play in the mud.”

Later on in the interview, Ashanti, who just recently launched a historic Web3 company earlier this year, finally cleared the air about the relationship rumors.

“We dealt with each other, but was Irv my boyfriend was I his girlfriend? Never! Irv had several girlfriends. I’m a little confused by the thought, the label and the description.”

Ashanti says Irv Gotti tried to tarnish her career

Towards the end of the episode, Ashanti claimed that after she stepped away from Murder Inc. because of Irv’s “emotions,” he tried to tarnish her career. The singer alleged that he told some people in the industry not to work with her or play her music. Irv also took credit for building her stardom, at one point saying that he “made” her career and sex appeal.

“I believe that Irv wishes death on me. 1,000,000 percent. It’s crazy,” she added.

Irv Gotti never apologized for the things he said on Drink Champs, according to Ashanti

Earlier this week, the Grammy-award-winner stopped by Hot 97 where she shed light on her friendship with Ja Rule and why she decided to step away from the Murder Inc. documentary that premiered back in August.

The “Rain On Me” crooner said that Gotti’s viral Drink Champs appearance played a huge part in her decision. If you remember, the famous producer claimed he and Ashanti created her hit single “Happy” right after they had sex.

According to the star, Gotti has never apologized for his remarks since the appearance, and she’s not expecting him to either.

“That ship has sailed. If ever someone wants to apologize or feels like they want to apologize or that they should, I’m open to receiving.”

Wow, this is a lot to unpack! What are your thoughts on Ashanti’s explosive tell-all interview with Angie Martinez? Tell us down in the comments section.

