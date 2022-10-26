HBO’s ‘SHAQ’ Documentary Will Chronicle Life & Career Of The Hall Of Famer

HBO’s upcoming documentary covering the iconic life and career of NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal now has a release date. SHAQ will premiere on November 23. The four part series will span four weeks, with new episodes airing each Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET/PT on HBO. Viewers will also be able to stream on HBO Max.

The docuseries will include a series of in-depth interviews with O’Neal, where he’ll open up about the beginning days of his career and subsequent rise to basketball stardom, a career that has seen the player win four NBA championships and receive multiple league MVP honors. It will also contain footage of the iconic big man discussing his life off the court, from his upbringing in a military family to his deepest personal relationships and prosperous broadcasting and business careers.

“We kept this documentary real from the start, and I do feel like it is the most honest look into my life and career up until this point,” O’Neal said. “This process allowed me to reflect publicly in a way I haven’t before, and I’m so proud of the work everyone has done to put it all together.”

In addition to O’Neal himself, the documentary will feature several of his former NBA teammates such as Penny Hardaway, Dwyane Wade, Dennis Scott, Brian Shaw, Derek Fisher and Rick Fox. Former coaches Phil Jackson and Pat Riley will also offer interviews, along with former Lakers general manager Jerry West. Shaq’s family, including his mother, Dr. Lucille O’Neal, siblings Jamal and Lateefah Harrison, and his children Taahirah, Shareef, and Myles will also make appearances on the documentary.

Robert Alexander of Film 45 served as the director of the film. He also took on executive producer responsibilities alongside Peter Berg, Matthew Goldberg, Brandon Carroll, Mike Parris, Perry Rogers and Colin Smeeton. Nancy Abraham, Lisa Heller and Bentley Weiner executive produce for HBO with coordinating producer, Abtin Motia. The series is also co-executive produced by Katy Murakami. Peter Berg’s Film 45 Production, Jersey Legends, and Hardware Studios handled production on the film.

Stay tuned for updates on the documentary and the trailer which should be released in the coming weeks.

