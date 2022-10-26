Serena Williams Is Definitely Still Retired Despite Recent Chatter Of A Comeback

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

Serena Williams will go down in the annals of sports history as one of the greatest athletes of her generation. Now that she is no longer in competition, it appears that folks misheard a recent comment from the legendary tennis star that suggested she was making a comeback to the game.

Serena Williams sat down for a conversation with TechCrunch deputy editor Jordan Crook at the TechCrunch Disrupt event in San Francisco last week (Oct. 19). During the chat, Williams told Crook that there was a chance that she’d return to the court albeit not in the way her legions of fans might hope.

“What are the chances that we get to see you play again?” Crook asked Williams, digging into the retirement discussion more.

Williams fired back saying, “The chances are very high. The chances are very high. You come to my house, I got a court.”

As it stands, it looks like Williams isn’t returning to the level of playing that she engaged in previously but will always pick up and racket and get her workouts in as she certainly should. If one has been great for as long as she has, the game that she helped transform will always be a part of her life.

For now and perhaps for good, Serena Williams is definitely still retired.

Check out the full chat below

