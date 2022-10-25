WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

It’s looking like Ye may be canceled! Ye is losing all of his endorsements and deals with Adidas being the latest. On top of that, his baby mama-turned-ex-wife Kim Kardashian already took her side when she made a public statement about his remarks.

Do you think Ye is officially canceled?

SEE: Adidas Ends Partnership With Kanye West Over Recent Remarks

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR NEWSLETTER!

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Gary’s Tea: Is Kanye West Canceled? Adidas Ends Partnership With Ye [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com