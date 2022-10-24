Gary’s Tea: Travis Scott Addresses Side Chick Allegations + Akon Buys French Montana A Fake Watch!

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

Travis Scott is speaking out on his cheating allegations. A side chick has come forward and Travis is denying everything proclaiming his love for his baby mama Kylie.

“It’s a lot of weird s–t going on. An uninvited person was sneaking photos on what was supposed to be. a closed set while I was directing a video,” the rapper said.

“I’m saying this for the last time,” he added. “I don’t know this person. I’ve never been with this person. So please stop with the continuous cyber games and fictional storytelling.”

Gary gets into this and the tea behind Akon’s fake watch to French Montana.

