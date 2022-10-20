The Grand Re Re Renewal: Starz Announces ‘P-Valley’ Renewed For Season 3

We have some good news for you if you’re a fan on P-Valley. This week (October 20), Starz announced the grand re re renewal of the acclaimed drama series for its third season. The Lionsgate Television produced series will consist of ten episodes just as the second season did.

The hourlong drama from creator, showrunner and executive producer Katori Hall tells the story of a strip club (The Pynk) in the small fictional town of Chucalissa, Mississippi and all the unforgettable characters that make their way through its doors. The second season, which debuted in June and wrapped up in August, showed The Pynk in a state of transition as it struggled to stay open during a pandemic. In the midst of trying to keep its doors open, we saw a power struggle for control between two familiar faces and a host of new faces who came and shook up the dynamics of the club. Season two was praised for digging deeper into the lives and backstories of the characters as darkness descended upon Chucalissa.

P-Valley stars Nicco Annan (Uncle Clifford), Elarica Johnson (Autumn Night), Brandee Evans (Mercedes), Shannon Thornton (Miss Mississppi), J. Alphonse Nicholson (Lil Murda), Parker Sawyers (Andre), Harriett D. Foy (Pastor Woodbine), Dan J. Johnson (Corbin), Morocco Omari (Big L), Dominic DeVore (Duffy), Tyler Lepley (Diamond), Jordan M. Cox (Derrick), Skyler Joy (Gidget), John Clarence Stewart (Big Teak), Miracle Watts (Big Bone), Shamika Cotton (Farrah), Gail Bean (Roulette), Psalms Salazar (Whisper), Loretta Devine (Ernestine), Thomas Q. Jones (Mane), and Bertram Williams, Jr. (Woddy).

“I am blessed beyond measure for this opportunity to write the next chapter of ‘P-Valley,’” Hall said. “With its complex, dynamic, and beautifully flawed characters, this show is a love letter to marginalized communities in the American South who rarely see themselves reflected on screen, and it brings me immense joy to know that it has been embraced by folks worldwide. We wouldn’t be getting back up on that pony, without our fiercely devoted Pynk Posse. Y’all are our fire. And special thanks to the fuel: everyone who laid hands on this show. From the writers and producers to the cast to the crew to the executives, this show is made with great love, grit and glitter. It’s gonna take us a Mississippi minute before we’re back on your screens again, but best believe it’ll be well worth the wait.”

According to Starz, the show’s sophomore season averaged nearly 10.3M viewers across linear, VOD, and streaming platforms domestically per episode, which was up 23% in comparison to season one in the same time frame. However long it takes for the show to make its return, we’ll surely be waiting with heavy anticipation. Stay tuned for updates. In the meantime, seasons one and two are available to stream on Stars.

