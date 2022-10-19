Gas With The Gas?! Circle K Gas Stations In Florida Will Start Selling Weed In 2023

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

It looks like Circle K will start supplying double of your gas needs.

According to sources, the gas station is collaborating with “multi-state cannabis operator Green Thumb Industries to sell licensed cannabis at Circle K gas outlets in the state of Florida.” This partnership looks to be the first of its kind where marijuana will be available to buy inside the convenience store despite weed only being legally sold in dispensaries.

This is expected to be normalized “by fusing it with standard consumer products,” said Green Thumb CEO Ben Kovler while describing the partnership as “a futuristic deal.”

The company Green Thumb is looking to sell weed in at least 10 Circle K locations that will be branded “RISE Express” stores with a separate entrance from the gas station. People will still need a medical marijuana card due to cannabis only being allowed to be purchased for medical reasons in the state.

Though this intuitive is starting out small, they’re looking to expand to other states in the future. Is this a good futuristic idea?

