How to launch your career in the Aviation Industry

SEGMENT 1 – Indianapolis Actor and Director Lakesha Lorene gives us a preview of the play “Sign of the Times,” which is described as a “powerful one woman show” that “shines the light on the Women’s Suffrage Movement and the battle for women to gain their rights at the ballot box.”

SEGMENT 2 – Plus Yiesha Beamon joins us on our live line ahead of the The Aviation Career Summit Committee. ACS will hosts it’s very first Aviation Career Summit on October 21-23, 2022, in Indianapolis, IN. The Aviation Career Summit is an exciting, introductory event for middle, high school and college students as well as job seekers and career changers interested in the exciting and growing aviation industry. Aviation offers incredible opportunities and we’re excited to introduce the industry to a diverse group of future aviators from all backgrounds and cultures! More details are here: rjet.com/aviation-summit/

“Open Lines with Cameron Ridle” airs Sunday Mornings at 8AM on HOT 100.9 and 106.7 WTLC Indianapolis.

Connect with Cameron Via Email: cridle@radio-one.com or Twitter, Facebook and Instagram @CameronRidle.