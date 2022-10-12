Cynthia Bailey & Mike Hill Make A Joint Statement & Confirming Divorce

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

The rumors are true that Cynthia Bailey and Mike Hill have filed for divorce after short of two years of marriage.

The couple shared a statement with Entertainment Tonight this morning confirming the split.

SEE: Did Cynthia Bailey & Mike Hill Break Up? Mike Spotted Ringless & Cynthia Removes Hill From Instagram Bio

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

“LOVE is a beautiful thing. While we both will always have love for one another, we have decided to go our separate ways,” they shared in an exclusive joint statement. “No one is to blame, and we are grateful that we remain good friends. We will always cherish the many memories we’ve shared together as husband and wife. Many of you have been on this journey with us from the very beginning, and we appreciate our family, friends and beloved fans for your positive support as we move forward and start new chapters. Thank you for your prayers and well wishes!”

ET sources says “Cynthia and Mike have been having issues for a while and tried working on things but weren’t able to come to a resolution. The two have been busy with work and it wasn’t easy on their relationship.”

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

The two got together in 2018 after Bailey divorced first husband, Peter Thomas, in 2016. After confirming her relationship with Hill, Bailey expressed to Bravo, “If I can’t make it with Mike Hill, then I’m just meant to be single for the rest of my life.”

Hill and Bailey tied the knot on Bravo’s Real Housewives Of Atlanta in 2020.

SEE: Gary’s Tea: Are Cynthia Bailey & Mike Hill Headed For Divorce? [WATCH]

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR NEWSLETTER!

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Cynthia Bailey & Mike Hill Make A Joint Statement & Confirming Divorce was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com