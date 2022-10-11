50 Cent’s Estranged Son Offers Him $6,700 To Spend 24 Hours Together

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

It seems Marquise Jackson might have inherited the petty gene from 50 Cent. He recently offered his dad $6,700 to spend 24 hours together.

As spotted on Complex Fif’s son has faced heavy criticism in the last week. He recently conducted an interview with Choke No Joke where he revealed that his estranged father only provides $6,700 dollars in monthly child support payments. His stance was that this amount isn’t enough for him to live on and naturally the internet deemed him to be ungrateful.

Marquise Jackson took things a step further and replicated one of 50’s most iconic photos. Captured from an aerial view he is seen sitting on the ground with money spelling “Entitled. “Since y’all think $6,700 is sooo much money someone tell my pops I will pay him $6,700 for just 24hr of his time so we can do everything I ever wanted to do with him as a kid Red Yellow Green whatever color he like ” the caption read.

Jackson’s photo is a twist on 50’s Instagram post from 2015 where he sat on the floor with thousands of dollars that spelled “BROKE.” The visual was a response to a lawsuit filed by Rick Ross’s child’s mother Lastonia Leviston who sued him for allegedly leaking footage of her romantic dealings with another man.

50 Cent has yet to publicly respond to Marquise’s offer.

Photo: Bernard Smalls

