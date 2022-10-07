Apple AirTags used to stalk people, police reports show

Kenny Kixx brings years of experience between Hot 96 3 (WHHH) Boom 102.9 and here on 106.7 WTLC. His time as a nightclub DJ has finely tuned his feel for the music that moves the people. He also shows this connection to his audience via his consistent social media presence on Twitter, Facebook and Instgram.

INDIANAPOLIS — Tracking devices like Apple AirTags are a great way to find your lost wallet, keys or even your child’s backpack.

But through a public records request, WRTV Investigates uncovered that the trackers are also being used for a more sinister purpose— to track people.

WRTV Investigates looked into what you can do to find out if someone is tracking you.

‘It was terrifying’: Stalking victim describes fear

Dawn Hillyer of Kendallville was tormented for six years by a stalker.