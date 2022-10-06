Sen. Raphael Warnock Widens Polling Lead Over Herschel Walker As Bombshell Reports Pour In

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

It has not been a great week for Republican U.S. Senate candidate and aspiring mumble rapper (I’m guessing) Herschel Walker. First, the Daily Beast published an article claiming the “pro-life” counterfeit cop paid for a woman he impregnated to get an abortion (not that it mattered to his hypocritical supporters). Then his son—who can normally be counted on to be a devoted MAGA apple not falling far from its shuck ‘n jiving tree—took to social media to air out all of Herschel’s dirty laundry, generally describing his father as an abusive adulterer and lying monster who is “making a mockery” of his family.

Now, after Waker and his opponent, Sen. Raphael Warnock, had been polling a neck-and-neck race for some time, a new poll shows that Warnock is so far ahead of Walker that Walker might have to invent another magical mist he can spray in his doorway that will gain him at least 12 percentage points once he walks through it. The poll was conducted prior to the spate of scandalous reports about Walker.

From 11 Alive:

The poll finds Warnock with a substantial lead over Walker, 50% to 38%, among 1,076 likely November voters.

