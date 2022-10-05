Kandi Mocks Marlo Hampton In Instagram Video For Saying She’s Not Worldwide [WATCH]

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Who ain’t worldwide?!

Kandi is coming for Marlo Hampton after she said that Kandi isn’t known outside of Atlanta during a fight in Jamaica. During The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 14 reunion Andy asks Marlo does she think Kandi is not worldwide.

“No, she’s worldwide. It’s just when I was saying it at the time I was saying you’re not in the circles I’m in,” said Marlo.

“When we go places—to Paris or London—I’m just saying we’re in different circles,” she adds. “But you’re known worldwide.”

Marlo continued by saying, “It’s different. If me or Kandi right now go to Paris or London or something, I going to get in to certain doors Kandi would not be able to get into.”

Kandi, who doesn’t miss a beat or bag, decided to make a funny joke poking fun at the situation and mocking what the fashion queen Marlo had to say.

Watch the video below.

Kandi Mocks Marlo Hampton In Instagram Video For Saying She’s Not Worldwide [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com