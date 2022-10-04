WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

Tracee Ellis Ross took to Instagram earlier today to show off her intense fitness routine and show us how she keeps her arm, abs and legs so tight!

Taking to the platform, the Black-ish actress shared an Instagram Reel of herself working out in the gym as she hit a series of push ups, arm curls, leg thrusts, crunches, squats, dead lifts and more. She even did a few lunges with weights before the video was all over, showing us how she gets her full body workout in.

“Getting it in!, ” she captioned the intense workout video. Check it out below.

Wow need this gym in my life ” while another wrote, “That is why you look so amazing ” and this is our thought exactly! The actress’ millions of IG followers were just as impressed with this intense workout as we were and flooded her comment section with their stamps of approval. “ThNks for the motivation” wrote one fan while another commented with, “U lookWow need this gym in my life” while another wrote, “That is why you look so amazing” and this is our thought exactly!

This workout has certainly motivated us to get our fitness routine on track! What about you? Would you adopt Tracee’s workout routine at home?

Tracee Ellis Ross Shares How She ‘Gets It In’ While In The Gym was originally published on hellobeautiful.com