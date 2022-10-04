Will Smith’s “Emancipation” To Release This Year

CLOSE
Will Smith’s upcoming film “Emancipation” is set to release in December after originally being pushed back to 2023. The first trailer for the film was released and it stars Smith as an escaped slave as he navigates the Louisiana swamps to escape the plantation owners that tried to kill him. This will be the first film released for Smith since he infamously slapped comedian Chris Rock in the face at the Academy Awards over a joke Rock made about Smith’s wife Jada Pinkett-Smith. “Emancipation” releases in theaters on December 2nd and will be available on Apple TV-plus December 9th.
Here’s the trailer: