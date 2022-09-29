WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

Ime Udoka’s cheating scandal has another NBA player speaking out on their transgressions.

Ballers tend to lead fast lives, and with so much time away from family, their morals tend to sway, and Shaquille O’Neal revealed he fell victim to the same. While on his Big Podcast With Shaq, he was speaking with Nischelle Turner and Spice Adams and announced that he wouldn’t speak on the Celtics situation because of his own womanizing past.

Turner asked his opinion on Udoka and Adam Levine –the Maroon 5 frontman currently embroiled in his own cheating rumors– which prompted his response.

“I’m going to step down from this conversation,” he says in the clip below. “I was a serial cheater. It would be crazy and blasphemous for me to get up here and say, ‘Boom, boom, bam.’ I can’t do that. I know these guys personally. I know they’re going through a lot because I went through a lot.”

Shaq also didn’t want to say too much because he’s good friends with actress Nia Long, with whom Udoka shares a son.

“I just wish that certain parties weren’t involved,” he added. “I’ve known Nia Long for a long time and I like her. They’re going through a lot of family stuff. I’m never the guy that’s gonna get up here because of my platform and fake it.”

Adam Levine’s situation arose when a woman named Sumner Stroh revealed on TikTok that she’d been involved with him in the past. However, she only shared screenshots of their DMs now because he recently found out he was having a kid and wanted to name them Sumner.

Listen to the entire hour-long episode where Shaq spoke on Robert Sarver, his ongoing feud with Ben Simmons, and more below.

Shaq Reveals He’s A “Serial Cheater” So He Refuses To Comment On Ime Udoka’s Scandal was originally published on cassiuslife.com