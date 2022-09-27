HomeSports

Brittney Griner’s Former Coach Won’t Talk About Her Imprisonment

Brittney Griner's Former Coach Won't Talk About Her Imprisonment

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE
NCAA Women's Championship Game - Notre Dame v Baylor

Source: Doug Pensinger / Getty

And then there’s this…

Brittney Griner’s former college coach won’t talk about her imprisonment in Russia. Kim Mulkey coached Griner while at Baylor University, but the current LSU head coach on Monday refused to comment on the matter. Griner and Mulkey won a national championship during their time together. Griner is being held after pleading guilty to drug charges. She received a sentence of nine years.

More on this story here: https://www.yahoo.com/lifestyle/brittney-griner-former-baylor-coach-170600984.html

Close