Lil Rel Howery Brings The Laughs In The Hilarious Trailer For The Snoop Dogg Produced Comedy ‘Bromates’

We finally got our first look at the Snoop Dogg produced buddy comedy Bromates this week (September 15) and it looks like it’ll be filled with good laughs.

The Court Crandell (Old School) directed and co-written film stars Lil Rel Howery (Get Out) and Josh Brener (‘Silicon Valley’) as best friends Jonesie and Sid. Though they are polar opposites, both break up with their girlfriends at the same time and decide to move in together in a misguided attempt to help each other through their respective breakups. Alongside their friends Angry Mike and Runway Dave, things move quickly from heartbreak to hilarity, to life, and potentially, death.

You can check out the trailer below!

Bromates also features Brendan Scannell (‘Heathers’), Asif Ali (‘Wandavision’), Jessica Lowe (‘Minx,’ ‘The Righteous Gemstones’), Flula Borg (Pitch Perfect), Ken Davitian (Borat), Taryn Manning (‘Orange Is the New Black’), Marla Gibbs (‘227,’ ‘The Jeffersons’), Rob Riggle (The Hangover) with a cameo from Snoop Dogg.

Co-writer and Executive Producer Chris Kemper is the Chairman, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Palmetto Clean Technology, Inc., the employer of Josh Brener’s character in the film. Chris is focused on technology-based solutions to climate change, and expresses his love for the environment through various collaborative, creative education projects including writing and executive producing Bromates.

“I really believe that the humor and relatability through the story can bring awareness to clean energy and climate change at the same time. Subtly, through creative projects like Bromates, we are bringing attention to the topic outside the news cycle as an innovative way to reach people.”

Crandall directed from his script written with Chris Kemper, who serves as CEO of Palmetto Solar. Nicholas Tabarrok served as producer, with Kemper and Snoop Dogg exec producing.

Quiver Distribution will release Bromates in theaters nationwide and on demand October 7, 2022. Let us know what you thought about the trailer in the comments!

