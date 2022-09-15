Indy DPW now offering sign-on, referral bonuses for employees

Kenny Kixx brings years of experience between Hot 96 3 (WHHH) Boom 102.9 and here on 106.7 WTLC. His time as a nightclub DJ has finely tuned his feel for the music that moves the people. He also shows this connection to his audience via his consistent social media presence on Twitter, Facebook and Instgram.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Department of Public Works says it’s seeing a higher number of vacancies for positions throughout the department.

In an effort to recruit workers, DPW created a referral bonus and sign-on bonus program.

1. The Sign-On Bonus Program will provide up to $2,000 to newly hired AFSCME union employees.

2. The Referral Bonus Program will provide a bonus to current Indy DPW employees who refer candidates hired for open AFSCME union positions. The referring employee may be eligible to receive $1,000.

“DPW, like most employers is not immune to the current issues with recruitment and retention of employees. Obviously, when we have less employees, that lessens our ability to perform good city services,” Indy DPW Deputy Director Abbey Brands said.

Across all of DPW, there are about 100 jobs that need filled. Open positions include solid waste drivers, street sweeper operators and maintenance technicians for large vehicles, such as snow trucks. DPW says labor positions within the department require union membership.

Brands says the city has several openings in the solid waste department and needs employees throughout multiple departments who have CDL licenses.

Read more from WRTV here