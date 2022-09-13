Community members frustrated by violence after fight at Indy funeral home

Kenny Kixx brings years of experience between Hot 96 3 (WHHH) Boom 102.9 and here on 106.7 WTLC. His time as a nightclub DJ has finely tuned his feel for the music that moves the people. He also shows this connection to his audience via his consistent social media presence on Twitter, Facebook and Instgram.

INDIANAPOLIS — High emotions at a funeral on Saturday created an unwanted scene that no family should have to endure after a fight took over a moment of grief.

“It seems as if there were high emotions for whatever reason for whatever side,” Antonio Lipscomb said.

Lipscomb says he was attending vocational training at New Direction Church next door from Williams & Bluitt Funeral Home.

“I had seen at least 10-15 police cars,” Lipscomb said.

The parking lot quickly spiraled into chaos.

“It just seems like the disregard of the human life and care for the deceased definitely wasn’t distributed that day,” Lipscomb said.

People started fighting inside the funeral home, sending nearly 150 people into the parking lot scrambling for safety. Witnesses told police at least one person used pepper spray.

“A lot of screaming, a lot of violent languages and violent behavior,” Lipscomb said.

IMPD and the emergency response group responded to the scene. IMPD officials said it didn’t take long for them to calm down the crowd.

“Williams & Bluitt is a staple in this community,” Pastor Kenneth Sullivan at New Direction Church said.

Read more from WRTV here