First U.S. Death Linked To Monkeypox Occurs In Houston Area

According to state health officials an adult resident of Harris County, Texas, previously diagnosed with monkeypox, has died.

“What we’re looking to be able to determine is the specific cause of death. We know that this patient had monkeypox as a diagnosis, what we do not know for sure is that the patient passed away from monkeypox,” county officials told members of the press on Tuesday (August 30).

From ABC NEWS:

The patient was severely immunocompromised, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services, and died at a Harris County hospital. The official cause of death is still unknown. Although this person was a presumptive positive for monkeypox, it is still unknown whether the person’s death was due to or related to monkeypox, officials said.

It is worth noting that deaths from monkeypox remain extremely rare. Of the nearly 50,000 reported cases in the world only 15 have been fatal.

