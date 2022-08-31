HBCU U-KNOW: Film Maker Bryan Barber From Clark Atlanta University [WATCH]

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

It’s time to shout out our HBCUs. Rock-T is spotlighting Bryan Barber from Clark Atlanta University. The filmmaker and video director is iconic. He’s most famous for working with Outkast on their music videos and as well Idlewild the movie. Idlewild was the first major film that he wrote, directed, and co-produced.

If you have another HBCU that should get their flowers, let us know.

