Gary’s Tea: The Game Makes A Woman Dumpster Dive For A Pair Of Balenciaga Shoes [WATCH]

How far would you go? The Game is out here making women dumpster dive for designer items! It is part new social media game show the rapper started. In the series, he’s challenging people to do things in exchange for money or buying them expensive gifts.

In other news, some people are crediting Kim Kardashian for making the side part trendy again. Maria More and Da Brat goes off!

