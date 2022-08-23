Biggie’s Daughter T’yanna Wallace Posts $1M Bond for Boyfriend’s Hit-And-Run Charge

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

T’yanna Wallace, daughter of the late Notorious B.I.G has posted a $1 million bond for her long term boyfriend Tyshawn Baldwin who is accused of hurting three people in a hit-and-run incident earlier this month.

According to a Fox News report, Baldwin allegedly fled from police during a routine traffic stop and hit a group of pedestrians crossing the street. Three people were injured including a mother and toddler.

Police were reportedly stopping Baldwin due to the fact that his 2021 Durango SRT Hellcat was parked in a busy intersection and had loud exhaust and dark tinted windows.

He initially complied with the officer’s demands for his driver’s license and registration. But, Baldwin’s driver’s license was suspended and officers ordered him out of the car at which time he allegedly fled striking three pedestrians who all suffered serious injuries.

Baldwin was hit with 17 counts of first-degree assault, reckless endangerment, endangering the welfare of a child and other charges. HHe could face up to 25 years in prison.

28-year-old Baldwin was held on a $1 million bond and Fox is reporting that the hip-hop heiress put up her $1.5 million Brooklyn home to secure Baldwin’s release.

T’yanna is the eldest child of the late Brooklyn rap icon. He also has a son, Christopher Wallace, Jr with singer Faith Evans.

Baldwin’s attorney Ken Belkin told Fox News Digital that he is “presumed innocent and there’s more to this story than the NYPD’s version.” Belkin added, “My client is a good man, who has never been in trouble before.”







