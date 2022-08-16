Growin’ Good in the Hood program focuses on growing food and growing community

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

INDIANAPOLIS — From April until November, a group of community members spends time getting their hands dirty, growing food, while also growing a community.

“This is a spiritual exercise. This is something that uplifts the community,” La’Kiyah Muhammad said.

Muhammad is the garden coordinator for Kheprw Institute’s Growin’ Good in the Hood program.

“We have growers here who were suffering from suicidal thoughts. I went through a divorce, and so being the garden coordinator actually helped me to get through that emotional trauma. We had a child here who lost her mother and her coming into the garden and helping out, actually helped her to be more emotionally stable too,” Muhammad said.

The program, which started seven years ago, teaches participants how to grow food from seed to harvest.

“They put their own raised beds together, they fill it with soil, they put their own starters in or they put their own seeds in, and we just literally walk them through the process of how to maintain their produce and to get it all the way until harvest, Muhammad explained.

