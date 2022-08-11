Report: NFL To Add Black Friday Game In 2023

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

Are you wanting more NFL over the Thanksgiving weekend? Well, it’s coming.

The NFL is likely to add a Black Friday game to its schedule next year. A new report from Sports Business Journal says Amazon will stream the standalone matchup starting in 2023, as part of its current package. It would follow the NFL’s traditional three-game Thanksgiving lineup.

More on this story here: https://bleacherreport.com/articles/10044946-nfl-reportedly-planning-to-add-black-friday-game-to-2023-schedule-amazon-will-stream