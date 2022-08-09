Kenan Thompson Tapped To Host The 74th Emmy Awards

This week, NBC and the Television Academy announced jointly today that Kenan Thompson will host the 74th Emmy Awards! The three-hour, coast-to-coast live telecast from the Microsoft Theater at L.A. Live in downtown Los Angeles is scheduled for Monday, Sept. 12 and begins at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on NBC and will stream live for the first time on Peacock.

“Being a part of this incredible evening where we honor the best of the television community is ridiculously exciting, and to do it on NBC – my longtime network family – makes it even more special,” Thompson said. “Like all TV fans, I can’t wait to see the stars from my favorite shows.”

Jen Neal, Executive Vice President of Live Events for NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, said, “Kenan is well-regarded as one of funniest, likeable and accomplished performers of the last two decades and his tenure on ‘Saturday Night Live’ speaks for itself. We know he’ll bring an excitement and professionalism to the Emmy Awards that a show of this stature deserves.”

Kenan Thompson is an award-winning actor, comedian and producer, best known for his work on ‘Saturday Night Live.’ This fall he will enter his 20th season on the iconic late-night series as the longest-running cast member.

A six-time Emmy Award nominee, Thompson received two nominations in 2021 for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for his comedy series ‘Kenan’ and Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for ‘SNL.’ He previously received two Emmy nominations in 2018 and 2020 in the Supporting Actor category for his work on ‘SNL.’ Thompson won an Emmy for Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics in 2018 for the ‘SNL’ song ‘Come Back, Barack,’ and received a nomination in the same category in 2017 for co-writing ‘Last Christmas’ from the popular ‘Jingle Barack’ ‘SNL’ music video. He has also made numerous contributions to the show with his hilarious impressions and playing multiple memorable characters. He will be honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in August. He recently appeared in season two of HBO Max’s ‘That Damn Michael Che’ and Prime Video’s ‘The Kids in the Hall.’

For two seasons, Thompson executive produced and starred as the title character in the NBC comedy series ‘Kenan.’ He served as a producer and judge alongside Chrissy Teigen, Jeff Foxworthy and Amanda Seales on NBC’s comedy competition series ‘Bring the Funny.’ He also served as an executive producer on Nickelodeon’s 2019 ‘All That‘ reboot.

Thompson is represented by UTA, Michael Goldman, Del Shaw Moonves Tanaka Finkelstein Lezcano Bobb & Dang. Congrats to Kenan on another great accomplishment! Be sure to watch the Emmys on September 12 and let us know your predictions for who the winners will be!

