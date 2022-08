WTLC Featured Video CLOSE



Radio One Raleigh’s Women’s Empowerment 2022 was one to remember, and you already know we had to bring our local superstars in the house! NC native Gene Hoskins chats with Callie Douglas about his ministry and why he decided to go with Gospel music as his path. Check it out!

