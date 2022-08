WTLC Featured Video CLOSE



Pinehurst native Ruth La’ontra stops by the WE2022 press room for a chat with The Light 103.9’s Callie Douglas. She talks about being steadfast in her faith and being an empowered woman of God, showing that in her music. Check it out!

WE2022: Ruth La’ontra Gives Praise At Women’s Empowerment was originally published on foxync.com