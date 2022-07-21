WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

If you missed Rickey Smiley at the Cincinnati Music Festival, then you probably missed the karaoke this morning on the air. Fans came out to hang with the morning show and had a lot of fun as well. Rock-T and Rickey Smiley kicked off karaoke and these ladies sang their hearts out. Did they know all the lyrics? Nope, but it was a good time.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR NEWSLETTER!

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Rickey Smiley Does Karaoke With Fans At Cincinnati Music Festival [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com