Pastor T.D. Jakes Says Families Are Lost Because ‘We Are Raising Up Women To Be Men’

Pastor T.D. Jakes’s Fathers Day “Real Men Pour In” sermon is gaining traction because of his thoughts on the current state of families.

The megachurch pastor said that families are being lost in contemporary culture because “we are raising up women to be men” because women basically aren’t living in their femininity.

“We were not designed to receive from women. Your self-esteem is compromised when you have to ask your wife for lunch money. … And Adam, all of a sudden, has allowed the curse to come because he stopped pouring,” Jakes explained.

He explains that when women are not being led by women “breaks the divine order” and though it goes against today’s cultural norms, he’s stressed that this. order is disrupting what God had planned for families.

“This breaks all the sociological order of the culture we are living in now because we are raising up women to be men. And you are not applauded for your femininity. You are applauded in the contemporary society by how tough, rough, nasty, mean, aggressive, hateful, possessive you are. And you’re climbing the corporate ladder, but we are losing our families,” Jakes said.

“I know you can buy your own car; I know you can buy your own house, but until you create a need that I can pour into, I have no place in your life. So stop coming home bragging to me about how much you don’t need me, and wonder why I shy away.”

He continued by telling women to “be careful about pouring too much into us” because “we are designed to pour into you and you are designed to take what we pour into you and increase it and make it better.” Some of the church agreed with the message, but of course, others didn’t receive it well. Some social media users even said the Dallas pastor is speaking in “Kevin Samuels language” by minimizing black women and protecting the black man’s ego.

The sermon also discusses men pouring into women and mothers using their children against fathers. The controversial sermon has almost 600,000 views, you can watch the full video below.

Pastor T.D. Jakes Says Families Are Lost Because ‘We Are Raising Up Women To Be Men’ was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com