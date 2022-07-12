R. Kelly Is Reportedly Now Engaged To His Alleged Victim Joycelyn Savage

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

The R. Kelly saga continues to get even more bizarre. Jocelyn Savage, one of his alleged victims, is now reportedly his fiancée.

The disgraced crooner is apparently set to get married. According to TMZ Jocelyn Savage submitted a letter on Monday, June 13 to U.S. District Judge Ann Donnelly prior to his sentencing. While the goal of the kite was get to Robert some leniency, she stated they intend to jump the broom. “My name is Joycelyn Savage, and I’m Robert Kelly’s fiancé,” she wrote. “I’m writing this letter in support of Robert in advance of his sentencing, so I can explain to the court that I’m not the victim that the government has portrayed me to be.”

She went on to try to clean up his name. “Robert is not the monster that the government has described him to be,” she added. “The Robert I know is very sweet, gentle, and kind. At the end of the day, he has always made sure that I’m taken care of, and any other women he was with as well.” She went on call him an “all-around incredible person” who “takes any opportunity he can to help those in need.”

To close the letter she made feelings towards Kelly abundantly clear. “Robert and I are deeply in love and it breaks my heart that the government has created a narrative that I’m a victim,” she concluded. “I’m a grown woman, and can speak for myself which is why I wanted to provide this letter to the court.”

On June 30 R. Kelly was sentenced to 30 years in prison for federal racketeering and sex trafficking. Jennifer Bonjean, Kelly’s attorney, filed a notice of appeal on Monday.

Photo: Cook County Department of Corrections

