Morgan State To Open First New Medical School At An HBCU In 45 Years

Morgan State University is living up to “Growing The Future, Leading The World” as the school is set to demolish part of a former hospital complex to make way for its new medical school!

The demolition of the 181,000-square-foot building was approved by the State Board of Public Works was approved on June 8. The school hopes to welcome students into the former Montebello Hospital Complex in 2024.

Morgan State will be home to the first new osteopathic medical school at any HBCU and the first new medical school at an HBCU in 45 years!

The facility is expected to be 130,000 square feet and will feature parking along with green space.

Demolition is set to begin in 2023 following the signing of a ground lease with the Maryland College of Osteopathic Medicine and the university.

