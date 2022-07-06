Rihanna The Youngest Self-Made Woman Billionaire In U.S.

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

She’s a new mom and now add Billionaire…

Rihanna is the nation’s youngest self-made woman billionaire. The 34-year-old singer recently topped Forbes’ annual list of America’s wealthiest self-made women for the third straight year. The nine-time Grammy winner’s estimated net worth of one-point-four billion dollars makes her the only female billionaire on the list under the age of 40. Forbes’ noted Rihanna amassed most of her fortune from her own music and beauty ventures.

More on this story here: https://www.yahoo.com/entertainment/rihanna-now-america-youngest-self-222929334.html