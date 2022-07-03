Big Sean & Jhene Aiko Expecting Child Together

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

Big Sean and Jhene Aiko got a bun in the oven. The rapper and singer are reportedly expecting their first child together.

TMZ Hip Hop posted a photo of Sean and Aiko out walking, and the latter clearly was sporting a baby bump. The couple was out and about in Beverly Hills, with Sean rocking a white t-shirt and khakis while Aiko work a form-fitting gray dress.

These two have been on and off again since 2016—mostly on—when they dropped a collaborative project title TWENTY88. The baby will be Sean’s first and Aiko’s second child.

They have been coy about their relationship, but have continually offered breadcrumbs for fans to gossip over, like Sean insinuating that a marriage proposal is “in the works,” although that was a couple of years.

Congrats to Jhene Aiko and Big Sean.

