RIP--First AFL Black Starting Quarterback Marlin Briscoe

The football world is mourning the loss of an icon. Former Denver Bronco Marlin Briscoe, who became the first Black starting quarterback in the American Football League, passed away on Monday. He was 76. The Omaha, Nebraska native was drafted by the Broncos as a cornerback in the 14th round of the 1968 draft. “The Magician,” as he was known, talked himself into a tryout at quarterback and made his first career start under center on October 6th. Briscoe also played for Buffalo, San Diego, Detroit, New England, and won two Super Bowls with Miami.

More on this story here: https://sports.yahoo.com/marlin-briscoe-the-first-black-quarterback-in-the-afl-dies-at-the-age-of-76-203126135.html