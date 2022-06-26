Abortion Ban: What happens next in Indiana

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

With Roe Vs Wade overturned by the Supreme Court, half of the United States will make abortion illegal. Indiana’s legislators will hold a special session this summer to decide what Indiana’s laws will be. We explain what is happening right now, what will happen next in politics and what will happen next in Women and Child healthcare.

Tina Cosby co-hosts with Cameron Ridle. Guests include Lauren Chapman of Indiana Public Broadcasting; Dr. Caitlin Bernard, MD, MS of IU School of Health; and Kyle Hupfer Chairman of the Indiana GOP.

“Open Lines with Cameron Ridle” airs Sunday Mornings at 8AM on HOT 96.3 and 106.7 WTLC Indianapolis.

Connect with Cameron Via Email: cridle@radio-one.com or Twitter, Facebook and Instagram @CameronRidle.