Indy
HomeIndy

Former Colt Tony Siragusa dead at 55

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE
Arizona Cardinals v Philadelphia Eagles

Source: Hunter Martin / Getty

INDIANAPOLIS — Former Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle Tony Siragusa has died at 55, Colts owner Jim Irsay confirmed in a tweet Wednesday afternoon.

Siragusa played for the Colts beginning in 1990 when he signed as an undrafted free agent. By 1992, Siragusa was a fixture on the field for the Colts’ defense.

Known by many as “Goose”, Siragusa quickly became a fan favorite for his antics and large, dominating 340 lbs. frame.

Related Stories

Following his stint with the Colts, Siragusa joined the Baltimore Ravens in 1997. With the Ravens, he was a member of the Super Bowl XXXV winning team.

A cause of death has not been announced.

football , INDY News , nfl , Sports , Tony Siragusa dead , WRTV News

Close