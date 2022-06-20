WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

Beyoncé is back!

The singer officially released her new single, “Break My Soul,” off of her forthcoming album, “Renaissance” and it’s safe to say that it’s already a bop!

The Grammy Award winning singer dropped the new single on Monday evening ahead of her album release and has already trended on social media. The new house track runs over four minutes and samples Robin S’s 1993 hit “Show Me Love” as well as Big Freedia’s “Explode.”

In the up tempo track, the 40 year old sings, “Now, I just fell in love, and I just quit my job / I’m gonna find new drive, damn, they work me so damn hard / Work by nine, then off past five / And they work my nerves, that’s why I cannot sleep at night.”

She continues with, “Motivation / I’m looking for a new foundation, yeah / And I’m on that new vibration / I’m buildin’ my own foundation, yeah / Hold up, oh, baby-baby.”

Beyoncé Is Back! Drops New Single ‘Break My Soul’ Off Upcoming Album was originally published on hellobeautiful.com