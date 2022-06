WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

Biz Markie finally has a proper marker for his grave one year after his death. On Saturday, Biz’s widow shared a photo of the bronzed headstone on Instagram. It read “Biz Markie: More Than Just A Friend.” The hip hop legend passed away last July. Not much was know about his condition but he was hospitalized for over a year.

More on this story here: https://hiphopdx.com/news/id.71131/title.biz-markie-gets-custom-bronze-grave-marker-nearly-one-year-after-his-death