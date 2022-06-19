Gabrielle Union Serves In Vintage Prada

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

Gabrielle Union took to Instagram to show off her Prada look that was everything!

The actress wore the vintage look to perfection, donning a white mini dress from the luxury fashion brand. She paired the look with a red Prada handbag and black strappy wedges as she strutted her stuff through the street of Milan. She rocked her hair in long, straight back braids and was all smiles as she enjoyed the beautiful city.

The beauty showed off her fashionable vintage look on her IG page, posting a series of photos while showing off the look from all angles. “Vintage P,” she captioned the photo set. Check it out below.

The beauty’s 20.4 million Instagram followers were really feelin’ this look on the superstar and flooded her comment section with their stamps of approval. “@gabunion looking ,” wrote fellow actress Tracee Ellis Ross underneath the fashionable photo set while another IG user wrote, “Oh yes. .”

We’ve been absolutely loving Gabrielle’s fashion in Milan! What do you think of her look?

