Urban One VP Deon Levingston talks about purchase of Emmis radio stations

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

Urban One Regional Vice President and General Manager Deon Levingston talks about the announcement that Urban One is purchasing the by Emmis Communications’ Indianapolis Radio Stations.

The deal includes soft AC “B107.5” WYXB, country “Hank 97.1” WLHK, news/talk “93 WIBC” (93.1) and the city-licensed translators W228CX at 93.5 and W298BB at 107.5, which rebroadcast sports “ESPN The Fan,” which originates on WIBC-HD2. Also included in the deal is Network Indiana, a statewide news, talk, and sports radio network.

Related Stories Music festival coming to Indiana State Fairgrounds during Labor Day weekend

In an Interview with Cameron Ridle, of Urban One’s Indianapolis stations WHHH and WTLC-FM, Levingston give answers to the most asked questions of the week, including;

NO –> WTLC-FM is not moving from 106.7 to 105.7 FM.

NO –> HOT 96.3 is not going away, but instead moving to 100.9 FM. “HOT 96.3” will become “HOT 100.9.”

NO –> The “Smooth Jazz” format will not return to the air.

YES –> The Emmis Radio Stations will remain the same, keeping their same formants.

YES –> Urban One is branching out. The company wants to own conservative talk stations, such as 93 WIBC.

YES –> The Emmis radio stations will leave Monument Circle and move into Radio One’s building at 10th and Meridian Street.

Here the full interview on the Open Lines Podcast below.

“Open Lines with Cameron Ridle” airs Sunday Mornings at 8AM on HOT 96.3 and 106.7 WTLC Indianapolis.

Connect with Cameron Via Email: cridle@radio-one.com or Twitter, Facebook and Instagram @CameronRidle.