Everything We Know About The Nipsey Hussle Murder Trial

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

Aspiring rapper Eric Ronald Holder Jr. was charged with murder on April 2, 2019, after he allegedly shot and killed Nipsey Hussle and injured two other men in front of Hussle’s popular clothing store in Los Angeles.

MORE: ‘Feels Like Yesterday And Eternity’: Lauren London Memorializes Nipsey Hussle On 2nd Anniversary Of His Death

Holder was also charged with two counts of attempted murder and assault with a firearm, and one count of possession of a firearm by a felon.

The murder of Nipsey Hussle sent shockwaves through the Hip Hop community.

Former President Barack Obama even wrote a letter that was read during the slain rapper’s funeral. “While most folks look at the Crenshaw neighborhood where he grew up and see only gangs, bullets, and despair, Nipsey saw potential,” wrote Obama. “He saw hope. He saw a community that, even through its flaws, taught him to always keep going.”

NewsOne will be following the trial of the man accused of killing Nipsey Hussle. We will be updating this post as the trial proceeds. Here is everything we know so far.

The trial for the murder of Nipsey Hussle began Wednesday, June 16, as the jury listened intently to opening statements.

Deputy District Attorney John McKinney stressed to the jury that there was “no doubt” Eric Holder killed rapper Nipsey Hussle and he knew in advance that he would do so. In his opening statements, McKinney painted a picture of the incident for the jury, explaining that Holder pulled out, “not one but two guns and starts shooting” after Holder and Hussle had a conversation about allegations of snitching. According to the prosecutors, Hussle told Holder about word on the street that he had been “snitching,” but stressed there was no hostility on the part of Hussle. Holder then left the parking lot only to return shortly after to kill the famous rapper. Prosecutors also played surveillance video showing Holder shooting from both his left and right hands, calling his actions an “explosion of violence.”

Nipsey was “shot from literally the bottom of his feet to the top of his head,” said prosecutors. “He would have been a paraplegic if he survived because one bullet transected his spine.”

Holder’s defense attorney agreed with prosecutors that Holder killed Hussle, but said the crime wasn’t premeditated and occurred in the “heat of passion.”

According to defense attorneys, Holder was “so enraged” about Hussle accusing him of being a snitch, that he returned to the scene and opened fire “without thinking” and that he “acted without premeditation.”

Holder’s lawyers also said he was checked into a mental health clinic three days after the shooting.

The defense team said they were confident in their client being acquitted, although the odds do seem stacked against them.

The prosecution’s first witness, who was on the scene when the murder took place told jurors he didn’t sense any danger lurking and everyone was shaking hands minutes before the shooting. He also told jurors he pluggled one of the bullet holes with his finger to try and save Nipsey’s life.

We will continue to update as the trial moves forward…

SEE ALSO:

Here Are Nipsey Hussle’s Final Words After He Was Fatally Shot

LAPD Investigates Itself Over [Mis]Handling Of Nipsey Hussle’s Murder

Everything We Know About The Nipsey Hussle Murder Trial was originally published on newsone.com