U.S. Gas Prices Top Five Dollars For First Time In U.S. History

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

Sighs…

The average price for a gallon of gas in the U.S. is topping five dollars for the first time ever. New data from the AAA shows the average price for a gallon of regular rose just over five dollars today. The Department of Energy says it’s still slightly below the high gas prices of June 2008, adjusting for inflation. Fuel prices have been surging around the world during the Ukraine war, and are partly to blame for rising inflation.

The question now is, ‘How far is this going to go?’

More on this story here:

https://finance.yahoo.com/news/us-gas-prices-average-hits-5-111621814.html