‘Joker’ Director Reveals Sequel Has A Script

New "Joker" poster

Source: Warner Bros. Pictures / Warner Bros. Pictures

A sequel to the Oscar-winning 2019 film “Joker” has a completed script. Director Todd Philips shared the script’s cover on Instagram, along with a photo of star Joaquin Phoenix reading it. The film currently has a working title of “Joker: Folie à Deux,” which is a reference to a mental disorder that affects two or more people. Phoenix received an Oscar for best actor for his role as the title character, with the film receiving eleven nominations and grossing over a billion dollars globally. There’s no word yet on a release date for the project.

