Jurassic World Dominion Expected To Soar At Box Office

Jurassic World Dominion is on track to make over 325-million dollars at the box office worldwide. The sixth movie in the Jurassic Park franchise already brought in more than 55-million dollars after debuting in 15 territories, including Mexico, Korea, and Brazil. It premiers in the U.S. on June 10th, and presales are expected to see numbers similar to Top Gun: Maverick. Maverick recently made history for earning the most money of any film opening on Memorial Day weekend.

